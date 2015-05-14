FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UDG Healthcare raises full-year earnings forecast
May 14, 2015 / 6:36 AM / 2 years ago

UDG Healthcare raises full-year earnings forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 14 (Reuters) - UDG Healthcare Plc reported a 19 percent rise in adjusted operating profit and raised its full-year earnings forecast.

The company, which provides outsourced sales and marketing, drug distribution and packaging services to healthcare firms, said it expects adjusted earnings per share (EPS) growth of 7 percent to 9 percent at constant currency.

UDG Healthcare had earlier forecast growth of 5 percent to 8 percent for the year to Sept. 30, 2015.

Adjusted operating profit rose to 53.6 million euros ($60.9 million) for the six months ended March 31 from 45.0 million euros a year earlier.

Revenue rose 9 percent to 1.13 billion euros. ($1 = 0.8799 euros) (Reporting by Roshni Menon in Bengaluru; Editing by Robin Paxton)

