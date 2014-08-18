BRIEF-Udg healthcare proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes and debt pay down

Aug 18 (Reuters) - Udg Healthcare Plc :

* Udg healthcare sells its 50% share of Unidrug

* Announces that it has sold its 50% stake in Unidrug Distribution Group Limited (“Unidrug”) to its joint venture partner alliance boots

* 50% interest in Unidrug, sold to joint venture partner, alliance boots for a cash consideration of euro 82 million (£66 million)

* Carrying value of Unidrug investment is euro 12 million and a gain on disposal of euro 70 million is estimated

* Proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes and debt pay down Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: