BRIEF-Udg healthcare proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes and debt pay down
#Credit Markets
August 18, 2014 / 6:26 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Udg healthcare proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes and debt pay down

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 18 (Reuters) - Udg Healthcare Plc :

* Udg healthcare sells its 50% share of Unidrug

* Announces that it has sold its 50% stake in Unidrug Distribution Group Limited (“Unidrug”) to its joint venture partner alliance boots

* 50% interest in Unidrug, sold to joint venture partner, alliance boots for a cash consideration of euro 82 million (£66 million)

* Carrying value of Unidrug investment is euro 12 million and a gain on disposal of euro 70 million is estimated

* Proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes and debt pay down Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
