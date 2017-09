Aug 7 (Reuters) - UDG Healthcare Plc :

* Group revenues and adjusted operating profits for nine months to 30 June 2014 are ahead of same period last year

* Profit growth in nine months to June has been driven by strong performance of Ashfield commercial and medical services

* Reiterate previous guidance of constant currency adjusted diluted EPS for year to 30 September to be between 5 pct and 9 pct ahead of last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: