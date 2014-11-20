BRIEF-UDG Healthcare full-year operating profit rises 9 pct

Nov 20 (Reuters) - UDG Healthcare Plc :

* Adjusted diluted EPS increased by 8 pct

* Adjusted operating profit growth of 9 pct in the year

* Proposed 7 pct increase in final dividend to 7.43 cents per share,

* Total dividend for year of 10.12 cents per share, a 6 pct increase on 2013

* Very strong growth continued in Ashfield Commercial & Medical Services division, with operating profits up 32 pct in the year, including acquisitions

* Group expects to achieve operating profit growth in 2015