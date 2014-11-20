FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-UDG Healthcare full-year operating profit rises 9 pct
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
November 20, 2014 / 7:20 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-UDG Healthcare full-year operating profit rises 9 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 20 (Reuters) - UDG Healthcare Plc :

* Adjusted diluted EPS increased by 8 pct

* Adjusted operating profit growth of 9 pct in the year

* Proposed 7 pct increase in final dividend to 7.43 cents per share,

* Total dividend for year of 10.12 cents per share, a 6 pct increase on 2013

* Very strong growth continued in Ashfield Commercial & Medical Services division, with operating profits up 32 pct in the year, including acquisitions

* Group expects to achieve operating profit growth in 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.