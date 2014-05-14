FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UDG Healthcare first-half adjusted operating profit rises
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Earnings Season
May 14, 2014 / 6:51 AM / 3 years ago

UDG Healthcare first-half adjusted operating profit rises

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 14 (Reuters) - Healthcare services provider UDG Healthcare Plc reported a 2 percent rise in first-half revenue and adjusted operating profit helped by strong growth in its commercial and medical services division.

The company, which provides outsourced sales and marketing, drug distribution and packaging services to healthcare companies, said it expects adjusted full-year earnings per share to be between 5 percent and 9 percent higher than a year earlier.

Operating profit before acquisition costs, exceptional items and the amortisation of acquired intangible assets, was 2 percent ahead of 2013 at 45.0 million euros ($61.68 million).

Revenue rose 2.34 percent to 1.04 billion euros in the six months ended March 31. ($1 = 0.7296 Euros) (Reporting by Roshni Menon in Bangalore; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.