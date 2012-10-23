FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Malaysia's UEM in S$1.5 bln Iskandar tech park venture
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 23, 2012 / 8:30 AM / 5 years ago

Malaysia's UEM in S$1.5 bln Iskandar tech park venture

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Ascendas, a Singapore government-linked firm, said on Tuesday it has entered into a joint venture with a unit of Malaysia’s UEM Land to develop a technology park in an economic zone that the Malaysian government has been promoting aggressively.

The 519-acre (210-hectare) technology park in Iskandar Malaysia, with a projected investment value of S$1.5 billion ($1.23 billion), will cater to businesses in electronics, pharmaceuticals, medical devices, food processing and precision engineering, Ascendas and UEM said in a statement.

Ascendas, a developer and manager of industrial properties across Asia, is a unit of Jurong Town Corp, a Singapore government body. UEM’s main shareholder is Malaysian state investor Khazanah Bhd.

Malaysia has been trying to woo companies to Iskandar, an economic zone in the southern state of Johor that is connected to Singapore by two bridges. ($1 = 1.2217 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Kevin Lim)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.