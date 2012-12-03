FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Malaysia's UEM Land to raise $657 mln with Islamic bonds
Sections
Featured
In Mosul’s fall, informers played vital role against Islamic State
Iraq
In Mosul’s fall, informers played vital role against Islamic State
White tiger, dark horse: North Korean art market heats up
Life
White tiger, dark horse: North Korean art market heats up
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
December 3, 2012 / 2:11 PM / in 5 years

Malaysia's UEM Land to raise $657 mln with Islamic bonds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 3 (Reuters) - The property developer arm of Malaysia’s sovereign fund Khazanah Nasional Bhd will issue Islamic bonds worth up to 2 billion ringgit ($657.95 million) to fund working capital, repay debts and redeem its convertible preference shares.

The Islamic bonds are UEM Land Holdings Bhd’s first debt issue, and could go towards the development of its projects in Nusajaya, a new economic district to the south of the capital, Kuala Lumpur.

The Malaysian Rating Agency Corporation Bhd (MARC) issued a preliminary rating of ‘stable’ due to UEM Land’s status as a government-owned entity.

UEM Land had 1.9 billion ringgit in unbilled sales as of September. It has teamed with Singapore-based Ascendas to develop the 3.7-billion-ringgit industrial park in Nusajaya. ($1 = 3.0397 Malaysian ringgits) (Reporting by Al-Zaquan Amer Hamzah; Editing by Louise Heavens)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.