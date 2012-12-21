FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Malaysia's UEM Land issues $196 mln Islamic bond
#Credit Markets
December 21, 2012 / 10:22 AM / 5 years ago

Malaysia's UEM Land issues $196 mln Islamic bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 21 (Reuters) - UEM Land Holdings Bhd , the property arm of Malaysian state investor, Khazanah Nasional Bhd has sold five-year Islamic bonds worth 600 million ringgit ($196.37 million) and carrying a profit rate of 4.25 percent, the company said in a stock exchange filing.

The sale is the first under UEM’s 2 billion ringgit ($654.56 million) Islamic bond program established earlier this month to fund working capital, repay debt and redeem preference shares .

UEM has invested heavily in the Iskandar, an economic region in the southern state of Johor and close to Singapore. Between January and November 2012, Iskandar received over 20 billion Malaysian ringgit ($6.55 billion) in total investments.

$1 = 3.0397 Malaysian ringgit Reporting by Al-Zaquan Amer Hamzah; Editing by Siva Sithraputhran

