Aug 28 (Reuters) - UET United Electronic Technology AG : * Says H1 consolidated revenues of EUR 24.258 million * Says H1 EBITDA for the group with EUR 2.155 million positive * Says H1 EBIT for the UET Group increases to EUR 1.322 mln * Says H1 operating cash flow amounts to EUR 0.971 million