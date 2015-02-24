FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bob Geldof's 8 Miles fund buys stake in Ugandan bank
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
U.S.
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 24, 2015 / 12:40 PM / 3 years ago

Bob Geldof's 8 Miles fund buys stake in Ugandan bank

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

KAMPALA, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Bob Geldof’s African private equity fund said on Tuesday it has acquired a 42 percent stake in Orient Bank, a medium-sized Ugandan commercial bank to tap into a growing economy and a largely unbanked population.

Although the balance sheet of Uganda’s banking industry is still relatively small - compared to that of Kenya, its neighbour and the region’s biggest economy - but could grow fast in a country set for oil production around 2018.

Uganda’s banking sector, with more than 20 players, is dominated by Stanbic Bank, a subsidiary of South African giant Standard Bank and local units of Britain’s Barclays and Standard Chartered Bank.

In a statement, Hemen Shah, Partner at 8 Miles described Uganda’s banking sector as “an attractive investment opportunity with a growing economy and a largely unbanked population.”

8 Miles said it bought the stake in Orient Bank from Nigeria’s Keystone Bank, but did not say how much it paid.

Orient Bank has 23 branches in Uganda and provides banking and stock broking services, and had assets worth $173 million and customer deposits of $139 million at the end of last year, according to the statement. (Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; Editing by James Macharia)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.