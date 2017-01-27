FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Uganda's Crane Bank assets, liabilities transferred to dfcu - central bank
#Financials
January 27, 2017 / 8:16 AM / 7 months ago

Uganda's Crane Bank assets, liabilities transferred to dfcu - central bank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KAMPALA, Jan 27 (Reuters) - The assets and liabilities of Uganda's Crane Bank, which was put in receivership because it lacked sufficient capital, have been transferred to dfcu , another mid-tier institution, the central bank governor said on Friday.

Bank of Uganda Governor Emmanuel Tumusiime-Mutebile told a news conference that an external auditor appointed after Crane was put under management found liabilities exceeded assets, rendering it insolvent. (Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; Writing by Edmund Blair; editing by Susan Thomas)

