Uganda's Crane Bank assets, liabilities transferred to dfcu - central bank

KAMPALA, Jan 27 (Reuters) - The assets and liabilities of Uganda's Crane Bank, which was put in receivership because it lacked sufficient capital, have been transferred to dfcu , another mid-tier institution, the central bank governor said on Friday.

Bank of Uganda Governor Emmanuel Tumusiime-Mutebile told a news conference that an external auditor appointed after Crane was put under management found liabilities exceeded assets, rendering it insolvent. (Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; Writing by Edmund Blair; editing by Susan Thomas)