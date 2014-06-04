Uganda central bank cuts key lending rate to 11 pct

KAMPALA, June 4 (Reuters) - Uganda’s central bank cut its key lending rate by 50 basis points to 11 percent on Wednesday, citing a lower inflation rate and concerns about sluggish growth.

Bank of Uganda (BoU) Governor Emmanuel Tumusiime-Mutebile said political instability in some of Uganda’s trading partners, a reference to neighbouring South Sudan, and a weak agriculture sector were the biggest downside risks to the economy.

Tumusiime-Mutebile also told a news conference he expected headline inflation to be 6 to 7 percent in 2014/2015. Uganda’s statistics office had said on Monday that inflation slowed to 5.4 percent in the year to May from 6.7 percent in April.