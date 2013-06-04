Ugandan shilling treads water ahead of rate decision

KAMPALA, Jun 4 (Reuters) - The Ugandan shilling was unmoved against the dollar on Tuesday as commercial banks and investors sought direction from this week’s key lending rate decision, traders said.

Market players broadly expect the Bank of Uganda (BoU) to leave its Central Bank Rate on hold for a sixth straight month though they said a cut could not be ruled out given the gap between headline inflation and the benchmark rate.

“Market activity is still fairly slow because of the pending rate decision and also because some of the buyers haven’t returned from the holiday,” said Faisal Bukenya, head of market making at Barclays Bank, referring to Monday’s national holiday.

The central bank’s Monetary Policy Committee meets on June 6.

Driving expectations of a rate hold is an above-target core inflation rate, which excludes food crops, fuel, electricity and metered water. The bank’s governor has also warned of upside inflationary risks from global commodity prices.

At 0910 GMT commercial banks in Kampala quoted the currency of east Africa’s third-largest economy at 2,590/2,600, unchanged from Friday’s close.

“Although the common sentiment seems to favour a stable rate, there’s still scope for a surprise cut,” said a trader at a leading commercial bank.

“We’ll probably not see any big shilling movements on either side ahead of (the) rate decision, just in case we’re not thinking on the same wavelength with BoU.”

