Ugandan shilling firms, tax payments set to provide boost

KAMPALA, Jun 19 (Reuters) - - The Ugandan shilling firmed slightly on Wednesday, buoyed by weak appetite for the dollar caused by businesses holding back their local currency holdings for full-year tax payments due at the end of June.

At 1105 GMT commercial banks quoted the currency of east Africa’s third-largest economy at 2,583/2,593, a touch stronger than Tuesday’s close of 2,585/2,595.

“The unit (shilling) has gained some weight against the greenback on account of lacklustre appetite as we move closer to the end of financial year taxes,” said Thaib Lubega, a trader at Stanbic Bank Uganda. Uganda’s financial year starts in July and ends in June.

Lubega said more gains were expected as businesses and banks paid taxes. “By close of this week, the unit is likely to test the 2,565/2,575 level spurred by absence of significant customer appetite,” he said.

Analysts say the shilling, which has mostly traded in a stable range of 2,500-2,600 for much of this year, is likely to gradually turn bearish in the medium to long term as the effects of the central bank’s 100 basis points rate cut this month filters through the economy. UGX Spot Rate.....

Uganda Coffee Prices....... (Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; Editing by Drazen Jorgic and Pravin Char)