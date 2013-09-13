FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ugandan shilling edges up, may gain more next week
September 13, 2013 / 12:16 PM / 4 years ago

Ugandan shilling edges up, may gain more next week

Elias Biryabarema

2 Min Read

KAMPALA, Sept 13 (Reuters) - The Ugandan shilling edged up against the dollar on Friday after the central bank crimped liquidity via repos this week, and the currency may strengthen further next week as companies buy shillings for mid-month tax payments.

At 1105 GMT, commercial banks quoted the currency at 2,570/2,575, after a Thursday close of 2,573/2,578.

“Liquidity is tight in the market partly because of yesterday’s repo and that has pushed the shilling up slightly,” Shahzad Kamaluddin, trader at Crane Bank, said.

On Thursday the central bank siphoned 280.5 billion Ugandan shillings out of the market via a repo.

The shilling has largely traded on a firm footing this year, broadly staying in the 2,550-2,600 range.

Weak consumer spending in east Africa’s No. 3 economy has suppressed dollar demand from importers.

“Market outlook indicates a stable unit with a marginal chance of strengthening on the back of mid-month corporate taxes,” Stephen Kaboyo, managing director at Alpha Capital Partners, said.

Uganda Coffee Prices....... (Editing by Edmund Blair and Louise Ireland)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
