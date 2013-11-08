FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
REFILE-Ugandan shilling steady, could strengthen next week
Sections
Featured
Drinking water in short supply
Puerto Rico
Drinking water in short supply
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
States wary of insurer pullout as Obamacare deadline nears
Health
States wary of insurer pullout as Obamacare deadline nears
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
November 8, 2013 / 12:51 PM / 4 years ago

REFILE-Ugandan shilling steady, could strengthen next week

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Refiles to fix spelling in headline)

By Elias Biryabarema

KAMPALA, Nov 8 (Reuters) - The Ugandan shilling was little changed on Friday in thin trading with a bias towards appreciating next week, buoyed by inflows from foreign investors seeking to buy Ugandan debt, traders said.

At 1147 GMT commercial banks in Kampala quoted the currency of east Africa’s third largest economy at 2,520/2,525, barely changed from Thursday’s close of 2,517/2,522.

“The market outlook suggests that the shilling is likely to trade ... with a bias towards a slight appreciation,” said Stephen Kaboyo, managing director at Alpha Capital Partners.

Brenda Akumu, trader at KCB Uganda, said inflows of dollars were coming from offshore traders participating in auctions of Ugandan government debt.

This week the Ugandan central bank sold 160 billion shillings worth of Treasury bonds. On Nov. 13, the bank is scheduled to auction Treasury bills of all tenures worth 145 billion Ugandan shillings ($57.5 million).

The shilling’s medium-term outlook is seen largely as stable, underpinned by the central bank’s relatively tight monetary policy stance that is expected to keep demand for hard currency sluggish.

UGX Spot Rate.....

Ugandan Shilling Money Guide....

Calculated Cross Rates..........

Deposits.....................

Deposits & Forwards.............

Uganda Equities Guide.......

Uganda All Share Index........

Shilling background .....

Ugandan Debt Guide............

All Uganda Bonds.............

Uganda T-Bills..............

Uganda Benchmark.............

Central Bank ................

Ugandan Contributor Index....

Uganda Coffee Prices....... ($1 = 2520.0000 Ugandan shillings) (Reporting by Elias Biryabarema)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.