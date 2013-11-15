FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Financials
November 15, 2013 / 1:31 PM / 4 years ago

Ugandan shilling seen rangebound until holiday remittances kick in

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

By Elias Biryabarema
    KAMPALA, Nov 15 (Reuters) - The Ugandan shilling 
traded flat on Friday but may firm late in the month as Ugandans
living abroad send money back home ahead of the December holiday
season, traders said.
    Dollar demand was weak as firms make good on mid-month tax
payments, market players said. At 1120 GMT, leading commercial
banks quoted the shilling at 2,515/2,520, little changed from
Thursday's close of 2,518/2,523
    Stephen Kaboyo, managing director at Alpha Capital Partners,
said the shilling would be held rangebound in the week ahead.
    "Beyond next week the markets expect improved supply levels
on account increased remittances as the festive season closes
in," he said. 
    Daniel Sage Muganza, a currency trader at Centenary Bank,
said the value of remittances sent home would be affected by the
economic downturn in Europe and North America where many
Ugandans in the diaspora live.
    "We'll likely not receive a lot because, with the downturn
in Europe and North America, some of these people have not been
doing well themselves," he said. 
     
 (Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; Editing by Richard Lough and
Pravin Char)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
