Ugandan shilling gains as banks trim dollar positions

KAMPALA, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Uganda’s shilling strengthened on Tuesday as some banks trimmed their dollar positions in anticipation of strong appetite from foreign investors for this week’s Treasury bill auction, traders said.

The central Bank of Uganda is due to sell 160 billion shillings ($63.07 million) worth of Treasury bills of 91-, 182-, and 364-day tenures on Wednesday.

“The auction will be taking a significant amount of money out of the market which is likely to cause liquidity problems,” said Ahmed Kalule, a trader at Bank of Africa.

At 1117 GMT commercial banks in Kampala quoted the currency of east Africa’s third largest economy at 2,527/2,532, stronger than Monday’s close of 2,537/2,542.

Market players said the shilling was expected to trade in a range of 2,510-2,550 between now and the end of the year.

The local currency is likely to receive support from coffee and cotton export inflows, as well as Ugandans living abroad sending money home for the festive season. But demand for the U.S. currency by fuel importers is likely to check any gains.

“The market favours a stronger shilling but occasional upticks in demand especially from fuel importers will keep any gains modest,” said a trader from a leading commercial bank.

($1 = 2537.0000 Ugandan shillings) (Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; Editing by Richard Lough and Pravin Char)