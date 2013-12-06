FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ugandan shilling flat, seen firming up next week
December 6, 2013 / 12:42 PM / 4 years ago

Ugandan shilling flat, seen firming up next week

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

KAMPALA, Dec 6 (Reuters) - The Ugandan shilling held steady on Friday and traders said it was likely to firm up next week due to good inflows and waning demand for dollars ahead of the holidays.

At 1014 GMT, commercial banks quoted the currency of east Africa’s third-largest economy at 2,522/2,527, unchanged from Thursday’s close.

“Market outlook for the coming weeks point to a bullish shilling with demand for the dollar expected to reduce significantly as most players scale down their operations,” said Stephen Kaboyo of Alpha Capital Partners.

“On the supply side, end-year flows are likely to increase and hence skew the market into an appreciation mode.”

The inflows are likely to come from non-governmental organizations exchanging money to close their books for the year, as well as from exporters of farm commodities and foreign investors, traders said.

Uganda is Africa’s top exporter of coffee and also ships a range of other soft commodities including tea and tobacco.

Uganda Coffee Prices....... (Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; Editing by Duncan Miriri)

