Ugandan shilling firms due to low demand for dollars

KAMPALA, Jan 20 (Reuters) - The Ugandan shilling inched up on Monday, buoyed by sluggish demand for dollars and expectations of some inflows into this week’s Treasury bills auction.

At 1118 GMT, commercial banks quoted the currency of east Africa’s third-largest economy at 2,490/2,495, slightly up from Friday’s close of 2,495/2,500.

“The move up is on account of an absence of demand (for dollars) and also because of the anticipated inflows into the coming auction,” said Ahmed Kalule, trader at Bank of Africa.

The central bank is scheduled to sell 105 billion shillings ($42.08 million) worth of Treasury bills of all maturities on Jan. 22.

A trader from a leading commercial bank said the local currency was likely to remain on a strong footing in the short-term but last Friday’s downgrade of Uganda’s sovereign credit rating could be a drag on long-term confidence.

“In the medium to long term it will somehow weigh on the market’s confidence,” he said.

Standard & Poor’s cut Uganda’s rating to B from B+ with a stable outlook and forecast a higher fiscal deficit of 6.9 percent of GDP in the 2013/14 fiscal year.

The ratings agency cited lower revenue increases, suspension of general budget support by donors and rising expenditure for the downgrade.

Traders say the shilling could also come under pressure in February and March as the impact of the war in neighbouring South Sudan takes a toll on Uganda’s exports and foreign owned companies buy up dollars to pay 2013 dividends.

Uganda Coffee Prices....... ($1 = 2495.0000 Ugandan shillings) (Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; Editing by Duncan Miriri and Alison Williams)