FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ugandan shilling weakens on dividend flows, debt auction may help
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
Chastened Merkel braces for coalition tussle after vote
World
Chastened Merkel braces for coalition tussle after vote
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
March 24, 2014 / 12:41 PM / 4 years ago

Ugandan shilling weakens on dividend flows, debt auction may help

Elias Biryabarema

2 Min Read

KAMPALA, March 24 (Reuters) - The Ugandan shilling weakened on Monday as foreign-owned commercial banks stocked up greenbacks in preparation to make dividend payments abroad, but a scheduled Treasury auction this week was seen limiting the local currency’s losses.

At 1127 GMT commercial banks quoted the currency of east Africa’s third-largest economy at 2,570/2,580, weaker than Friday’s close of 2,555/2,565.

“We’ve had a lot of (dollar) appetite from banks which I think is being driven by preparations for dividend payments,” said Ali Abbas, trader at Crane Bank.

Money market analysts say the local currency’s medium-term outlook is weak, undermined by concerns over the potential economic impact of aid cuts by western donors.

A total of about $120 million in grants and loans has been withheld or cut by western donors protesting Uganda’s enactment of a harsh new anti-gay law.

Aid is an important source of foreign exchange inflows for Uganda which has a weak export base.

“The shilling could... get some respite this week if offshore participation in this week’s treasury bonds auction is big,” said a market note from KCB Uganda.

Bank of Uganda is due to sell a total of 180 billion shillings ($70 million) worth of new two and re-opened five-year Treasury bonds.

UGX Spot Rate.....

Ugandan Shilling Money Guide....

Calculated Cross Rates..........

Deposits.....................

Deposits & Forwards.............

Uganda Equities Guide.......

Uganda All Share Index........

Shilling background .....

Ugandan Debt Guide............

All Uganda Bonds.............

Uganda T-Bills..............

Uganda Benchmark.............

Central Bank ................

Ugandan Contributor Index....

Uganda Coffee Prices....... ($1 = 2555.0000 Ugandan Shillings) (Editing by Toby Chopra)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.