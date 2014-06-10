FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ugandan shilling firmer, eyes on budget this week
June 10, 2014 / 10:07 AM / 3 years ago

Ugandan shilling firmer, eyes on budget this week

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

By Elias Biryabarema
    KAMPALA, June 10 (Reuters) - The Ugandan shilling 
firmed on Tuesday as corporate demand for dollars slowed, but
investors were reluctant to make any sharp moves before a budget
announcement later this week.
    At 0824 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at
2,555/2,565, up from Friday's close of 2,560/2,570. Uganda's
markets were closed for a holiday on Monday.
    "When the shilling hit 2,570 levels last week most corporate
buyers thought (the dollar) was getting a little expensive,"
said Faisal Bukenya, head of market making at Barclays Bank.
    "We have seen demand come down ... but ahead of the budget I
think we're likely to see a stable tone." 
    Uganda's finance minister is due to present the budget on
Thursday for the 2014/15 financial year that starts on July 1.
    Traders said there was still some pressure on the shilling
in the medium term, in part because the Bank of Uganda, the
central bank, last week unexpectedly cut its key lending rate by
50 basis points to 11 percent.
    The shilling is down 1.4 percent on the year to date and has
been largely propped up by inflows from offshore investors
buying Ugandan debt and by BoU mop-ups of excess liquidity. The
rate cut may make that debt less attractive to investors.
    "Due to the monetary policy easing and current account and
budget deficits, the shilling will continue ... to depreciate
mildly against the dollar, by 1.0 percent on average in the
medium and long term," Amsterdam-based frontier markets research
firm Mantis said in a June report.
    But it said lower interest rates would boost growth.
    On June 11, a total of 115 billion shillings ($55 million)
worth of Treasury bills of all maturities will be auctioned.
   
($1 = 2073.0000 ugandan shillings)

 (Editing by Edmund Blair and Gareth Jones)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
