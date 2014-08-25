FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ugandan shilling weakens as manufacturers seek dollars
Sections
Featured
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
IMMIGRATION policy
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
Fed's Yellen holds news conference
ECONOMY
Fed's Yellen holds news conference
A desperate search for girl in collapsed school
Mexico earthquake
A desperate search for girl in collapsed school
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
August 25, 2014 / 11:57 AM / 3 years ago

Ugandan shilling weakens as manufacturers seek dollars

Elias Biryabarema

2 Min Read

KAMPALA, Aug 25 (Reuters) - The Ugandan shilling weakened a touch on Monday on dollar demand from manufacturing firms but traders say losses will be limited by central bank liquidity mop-ups and month-end dollar inflows.

At 0926 GMT commercial banks quoted the shilling at 2,595/2,605, weaker than Friday’s close of 2,590/2,600.

“Some manufacturing firms came in and exerted demand so the shilling has edged higher (weaker),” said Faisal Bukenya, head of market making at Barclays Bank.

He said, however, the local currency would likely recover and trade firmer after the central bank mopped up excess shillings via a seven-day repo on Monday.

Bank of Uganda (BoU) had not yet announced how much it had mopped up.

The shilling is now 2.9 percent down against the greenback this year but is seen as having a strong medium-term outlook, supported by improving relations with western donors and rising yields on government debt.

This month’s decision by the central bank to leave its key lending rate unchanged at 11 percent for August and September is also seen supporting the shilling.

Shahzad Kamaluddin, trader at Crane Bank said, the shilling should receive a boost in coming days due to end-month dollar inflows from non-governmental organisations (NGO).

“I would say key factors seem to favour a confident shilling,” he said.

Most non-governmental organisations (NGOs) typically convert some of their hard currency holdings at the end of every month to meet operational expenses like salaries.

UGX Spot Rate.....

Ugandan Shilling Money Guide....

Calculated Cross Rates..........

Deposits.....................

Deposits & Forwards.............

Uganda Equities Guide.......

Uganda All Share Index........

Shilling background .....

Ugandan Debt Guide............

All Uganda Bonds.............

Uganda T-Bills..............

Uganda Benchmark.............

Central Bank ................

Ugandan Contributor Index....

Uganda Coffee Prices.......

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.