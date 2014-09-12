FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 12, 2014 / 11:49 AM / 3 years ago

Ugandan shilling loses ground as demand from banks weighs

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

KAMPALA, Sept 12 (Reuters) - The Ugandan shilling 
weakened on Friday as banks and importers sought dollars.
    At 0902 GMT commercial banks quoted the shilling at
2,608/2,618, weaker than Thursday's close of 2,604/2,614.
    Uganda relies heavily on imports and shipments of goods
typically surge in the last quarter of the year to meet high
demand from December shoppers. 
    "Pressure on the shilling is mostly coming from interbank
demand," said Benon Okwenje, trader at Stanbic Bank.
    Stephen Kaboyo, managing director at funds manager Alpha
Capital Partners, said: "The (shilling's) weakening bias is
likely to persist a little longer as the seasonal import demand
continues to play out."
    The shilling is just 3.4 percent weaker against the dollar
in the year to date and Okwenje said it will mostly oscillate in
the 2,605-2,620 range next week.    
      
 (Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; editing by Edith Honan/Ruth
Pitchford)

