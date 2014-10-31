FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ugandan shilling stable, seen weaker on importer demand
October 31, 2014 / 1:21 PM / 3 years ago

Ugandan shilling stable, seen weaker on importer demand

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

KAMPALA, Oct 31 (Reuters) - The Ugandan shilling was
little changed on Friday in quiet trade, but traders said they
anticipated moderate depreciation of the local currency next
week on dollar demand by importers.
    At 1216 GMT commercial banks quoted the shilling at
2,700/2,710 compared with Thursday's close of 2,702/2,712.
    "The market is low on demand, but next week we're still
counting on some appetite from importers to come through," said
Faisal Bukenya, head of market making at Barclays Bank.
    The local currency is down 6.7 percent against the greenback
in the year to date, and market players broadly expect the
shilling to remain under moderate pressure through November as
importers ship in goods for year-end shoppers. 
    Traders said a rise in the inflation rate in October to 1.8
percent from 1.4 percent last month pointed to a possible
extension of a neutral monetary policy stance by the central
bank. Earlier this month, the bank held its benchmark lending
rate for October and November at 11 percent. 
  
 (Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; Editing by James Macharia)

