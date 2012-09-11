FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Weak dollar demand helps Ugandan shilling hold firm
September 11, 2012 / 11:16 AM / in 5 years

Weak dollar demand helps Ugandan shilling hold firm

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

KAMPALA, Sep 11 (Reuters) - The Ugandan shilling held
steady on Tuesday, with demand for dollars subdued as companies
prepared to make mid-month tax payments.
    At 1040 GMT commercial banks quoted the currency of east
Africa's third-largest economy at 2,500/2,510, unchanged from
Monday's close. 
    "Large firms are preparing to pay their mid month taxes and
so the absence of significant demand for the dollar has allowed
the shilling to consolidate around yesterday's close," Thaib
Lubega, a trader at Stanbic Bank in Kampala, said. 
    "I foresee the shilling holding onto a stable range of
around 2,495-2,515 in the coming days until after mid-month."
    Analysts had broadly expected a fall in the local currency
after the central bank cut its key lending rate for the fourth
straight month last week, slashing the benchmark rate by 200
basis points to leave it at 15 percent. 
    Market traders say the pick up in credit flow is happening
slower than expected as commercial banks grapple with costly
deposits they took on at the peak of a policy tightening cycle
resist cutting borrowing costs in line with the regulator's cut.
    "I think there's some kind of disillusionment in the market
... everyone is realising the shilling is proving a bit more
resilient to the policy rollback than was feared," said a trader
at a leading commercial bank. 
    "That's restoring confidence in the shilling...so while a
measure of depreciation risk lurks it's more inclined toward a
fairly firm footing at least in the short run."
         
 (Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; Editing by Richard Lough)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
