Uganda shilling holds its ground against dollar

KAMPALA, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Uganda's shilling held steady against the dollar on Friday, helped by tight liquidity, and traders said greenback inflows from exporters and aid agencies were seen keeping the shilling on a firm footing next week. At 1540 GMT, commercial banks in Kampala quoted the currency of east Africa's third largest economy at 2,660/2,670 per dollar, unchanged from Thursday's close. "A couple of banks are still struggling with liquidity while some dollar inflows are coming in from NGOs (non-governmental organisations) and commodity exporters," said Thaib Lubega, trader at Stanbic Bank. "Both factors are helping the shilling trade steady against the dollar." Uganda is Africa's largest coffee exporter and also ships out tobacco, tea and cotton. The shilling, which is about 1 percent up against the U.S> currency so far this year, has been helped by commercial banks selling dollars and inflows from aid agencies. The currency had plummeted to a 14-month low of 2,715/2,725 on Jan 7. "As long as the liquidity remains tight, the shilling will trade in a narrow range and hold at the levels of 2,650/2,675 in the coming days," said Stephen Kaboyo, managing director of Alpha Capital Partners. Clouding the outlook, however, is the suspension of aid by some key donors over corruption allegations and concerns a general election in March in neighbouring Kenya might unleash violence that cuts off vital trade routes to landlocked Uganda. "In the short to medium term, unfavourable fundamentals and the less impressive non fundamentals will continue to drive the shilling into bearish territory," said Kaboyo. (Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; Editing by Richard Lough)