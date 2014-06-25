FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ugandan shilling boosted by corporate demand ahead of tax payments
#Intel
June 25, 2014 / 1:06 PM / 3 years ago

Ugandan shilling boosted by corporate demand ahead of tax payments

Elias Biryabarema

2 Min Read

KAMPALA, June 25 (Reuters) - The Ugandan shilling firmed on Wednesday and traders said it could strengthen in the short term in part because companies were seeking the local currency to meet tax payments.

At 1227 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 2,600/2,610 to the dollar, compared to Tuesday’s close of 2,610/2,620.

“The shilling has strengthened because some of the players are offloading their long dollar positions,” said Benon Okwenje, trader at Stanbic Bank, adding that tax payments were falling due so companies needed the local currency.

Uganda’s financial year ends on June 30.

Bank of Uganda (BoU) had intervened on Tuesday and sold dollars to help shore up the weakening shilling.

The central bank attributed the recent depreciation to declining yields on government securities and strong appetite for dollars from foreign-owned companies looking to pay dividends.

BoU said it had more than $3 billion in foreign reserves “to support the currency in the event of serious pressures in the foreign exchange market”.

The shilling is down about 2.8 percent against dollar in the year to date.

A trader at a leading commercial bank said the shilling could make short term gains but the medium term outlook remained negative because of Uganda’s weak balance of payments position and slowing foreign appetite for Uganda’s debt.

Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; Editing by Catherine Evans

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
