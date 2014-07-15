Ugandan shilling extends gains as banks unwind positions

KAMPALA, July 15 (Reuters) - The Ugandan shilling firmed on Tuesday, helped by a sell-off of hard currency by commercial banks looking to build up their shilling positions.

At 0932 GMT commercial banks quoted the shilling at 2,630/2,640, stronger than Monday’s close of 2,645/2,655.

“A couple of players were long on the dollar, but demand is waning while on the other hand there’s a shilling scarcity,” said Sage Daniel Muganza, a trader at Centenary Bank. “Those who were long are unwinding to strengthen their shilling positions and as a result we have a stronger local unit.”

The shilling was still fragilein the short to medium term, he said, because market confidence was being hurt by slowing inflows from offshore investors in Ugandan debt.

Interest rates on Ugandan debt have fallen and the central bank has said it expects them to remain relatively low as government cuts back on public borrowing.

The shilling has lost 4.1 percent against the dollar this year.

Faisal Bukenya, the head of market making at Barclays Bank says the shilling was likely to meet resistance at 2,620.

