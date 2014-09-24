FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ugandan shilling weakens on dollar demand by manufacturers
Sections
Featured
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
U.N. General Assembly
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
WORLD
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 24, 2014 / 10:27 AM / 3 years ago

Ugandan shilling weakens on dollar demand by manufacturers

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

KAMPALA, Sept 24 (Reuters) - The Ugandan shilling 
edged lower on Wednesday as manufacturing firms bought dollars,
but hard currency inflows from non-governmental organisations
(NGOs) was cushioning the local currency.
    At 0903 GMT commercial banks quoted the shilling at
2,625/2,635, weaker than Tuesday's close of 2,620/2,630. 
    "Some little demand is coming in from manufacturing firms
and it's pushing the shilling (weaker)," said Isaac Iga, chief
dealer at Orient Bank.
    "I think the shilling would have lost more value but a lot
of the demand is being absorbed by inflows from NGOs," he said.
    Ali Abbas, trader at Crane Bank said some commercial banks
were also stocking up on greenbacks to cover short positions,
piling more pressure on the shilling.  
    The Ugandan shilling is down nearly 4 percent against the
greenback so far this year.
    
   UGX Spot Rate..... 
   Ugandan Shilling Money Guide.... 
   Calculated Cross Rates.......... 
   Deposits..................... 
   Deposits & Forwards............. 
   Uganda Equities Guide....... 
   Uganda All Share Index........ 
   Shilling background ..... 
   Ugandan Debt Guide............ 
   All Uganda Bonds............. 
   Uganda T-Bills.............. 
   Uganda Benchmark............. 
   Central Bank ................ 
   Ugandan Contributor Index.... 
   Uganda Coffee Prices.......  
    

 (Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; Editing by James Macharia)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.