Ugandan shilling stable, seen vulnerable on importer dollar demand

KAMPALA, Oct 3 (Reuters) - The Ugandan shilling was stable on Friday supported by a trickle of dollar inflows from commodity exporters, but traders expected the local currency to remain under pressure due to underlying importer demand. At 0939 GMT commercial banks quoted the shilling at 2,638/2,648, a notch weaker than Thursday's close of 2,637/2,647. "This month we think serious importer demand should start to kick in as end-year season approaches," said Faisal Bukenya, head of market making at Barclays Bank. "If that demand comes in the (shilling) could lose some value." Bukenya said the shilling would likely trade between the 2,630-2,650 range. The local currency is down only 4.5 percent against the greenback so far this year, and some traders also anticipate more weakening if the central bank cuts its policy rate on the back of a drip in the inflation rate. Falling food prices helped reduce Uganda's annual inflation rate in September, increasing the likelihood that the central bank could cut its benchmark interest rate when it meets next at a date to be announced in October. (Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; Editing by James Macharia)