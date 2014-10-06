FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Liquidity mop-up seen supporting Uganda shilling
Sections
Featured
Northrop Grumman to buy missile maker Orbital for $7.8 billion
Business
Northrop Grumman to buy missile maker Orbital for $7.8 billion
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
October 6, 2014 / 10:52 AM / 3 years ago

Liquidity mop-up seen supporting Uganda shilling

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

KAMPALA, Oct 6 (Reuters) - The Ugandan shilling was barely moved on Monday, with traders saying that the central bank’s mopping up of excess liquidity from the market could help keep the currency stable.

At 0854 GMT commercial banks quoted the shilling at 2,640/2,650, barely changed from Friday’s close of 2,638/2,648.

“I see the shilling playing around a stable range,” said Robert Mpuuga, trader at Housing Finance Bank.

He said the central bank offered a seven-day repurchase agreement (repo) on Monday, taking out 303 billion shillings($114.7 million) of excess liquidity.

Mpuuga said the shilling is likely to trade in a range of 2,635-2,655 this week and that traders are unlikely to take big positions ahead of a central bank interest rate decision scheduled for the middle of this month.

Some traders say that the prevailing low inflation is likely to push the central bank to ease its stance to lower borrowing costs, potentially weakening the local currency.

Isaac Iga, chief dealer at Orient Bank, said the shilling is likely to be stable this week but that it would come under pressure towards the end of October as importer demand for dollars rises.

UGX Spot Rate.....

Ugandan Shilling Money Guide....

Calculated Cross Rates..........

Deposits.....................

Deposits & Forwards.............

Uganda Equities Guide.......

Uganda All Share Index........

Shilling background .....

Ugandan Debt Guide............

All Uganda Bonds.............

Uganda T-Bills..............

Uganda Benchmark.............

Central Bank ................

Ugandan Contributor Index....

Uganda Coffee Prices.......

1 US dollar = 2,642.0000 Ugandan shillings Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; Editing by David Goodman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.