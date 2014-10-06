Liquidity mop-up seen supporting Uganda shilling

KAMPALA, Oct 6 (Reuters) - The Ugandan shilling was barely moved on Monday, with traders saying that the central bank’s mopping up of excess liquidity from the market could help keep the currency stable.

At 0854 GMT commercial banks quoted the shilling at 2,640/2,650, barely changed from Friday’s close of 2,638/2,648.

“I see the shilling playing around a stable range,” said Robert Mpuuga, trader at Housing Finance Bank.

He said the central bank offered a seven-day repurchase agreement (repo) on Monday, taking out 303 billion shillings($114.7 million) of excess liquidity.

Mpuuga said the shilling is likely to trade in a range of 2,635-2,655 this week and that traders are unlikely to take big positions ahead of a central bank interest rate decision scheduled for the middle of this month.

Some traders say that the prevailing low inflation is likely to push the central bank to ease its stance to lower borrowing costs, potentially weakening the local currency.

Isaac Iga, chief dealer at Orient Bank, said the shilling is likely to be stable this week but that it would come under pressure towards the end of October as importer demand for dollars rises.

