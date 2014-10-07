FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ugandan shilling steady but seen under pressure
October 7, 2014 / 10:52 AM / 3 years ago

Ugandan shilling steady but seen under pressure

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

KAMPALA, Oct 7 (Reuters) - The Ugandan shilling was steady on Tuesday, but traders said it was likely to weaken due to expectations of strong demand for dollars from manufacturers and telecoms firms.

At 1023 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 2,644/2,654, weaker than Monday’s close of 2,644/2,654.

“Inflows in the market are very low yet there are expectations of significant demand from the likes of telecoms and manufacturers,” said Faisal Bukenya, head of market making at Barclays Bank. “The sentiment for the shilling is negative.”

The Ugandan shilling is down 4.7 percent against the greenback this year and could face more pressure in the coming weeks as importers seek dollars to stock up on imports before the December holiday season.

Sage Daniel Muganza, trader at Centenary Bank, said the currency could find some support as investors buy shilling debt.

Two- and five-year Treasury bonds worth 180 billion shillings ($68.05 million) will be sold at this week’s auction. Market players expected healthy offshore participation in the auction because of attractive yields and low inflation.

Uganda Coffee Prices...... (1 US dollar = 2,645.0000 Ugandan shilling) (Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; Editing by Alison Williams)

