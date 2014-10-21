Ugandan shilling seen stronger on tight liquidity and charity inflows

KAMPALA, Oct 21 (Reuters) - The Ugandan shilling was flat on Tuesday in quiet trade but was seen stronger, supported by a shortage of local currency and expected inflows from non-governmental organisations (NGOs).

At 1000 GMT commercial banks quoted the shilling at 2,675/2,685, unchanged from Monday’s close.

“Shillings are scarce in the market so players don’t have much liquidity to chase dollars,” said Sage Daniel Muganza, trader at Centenary Bank.

“It’s possible we could see the shilling (strengthen) because some players might be forced to cut back their (dollar) positions for shillings.”

The central bank or Bank of Uganda has been conducting frequent mop-ups of excess liquidity in the money market to keep a lid on liquidity and limit pressure on the local currency, which had been buidling up earlier this month.

By mopping up liquidity, the bank makes it relatively costlier to hold onto long dollar positions, which in turn helps strengthen the shilling.

On Monday, the bank took out 255 billion shillings ($95.43 million) from the money market via a seven-day repo.

Hard currency donations to NGOs are also seen buoying the shilling, traders said. NGOs convert some of the money they receive at the end of the month to meet local expenses, including salaries, traders said.

“We’re also banking on some inflows from NGOs in the last days of the month to give the shilling some support,” said Ali Abbas, trader at Crane Bank.

The shilling is 5.8 percent down against the greenback in the year to date.

UGX Spot Rate.....

Ugandan Shilling Money Guide....

Calculated Cross Rates..........

Deposits.....................

Deposits & Forwards.............

Uganda Equities Guide.......

Uganda All Share Index........

Shilling background .....

Ugandan Debt Guide............

All Uganda Bonds.............

Uganda T-Bills..............

Uganda Benchmark.............

Central Bank ................

Ugandan Contributor Index....

Uganda Coffee Prices.......