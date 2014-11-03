Ugandan shilling stable, commodity export inflows to help

KAMPALA, Nov 3 (Reuters) - The Ugandan shilling was stable on Monday, and traders said it would likely strengthen on the back of hard currency inflows from commodity exporters and remittances.

At 0941 GMT commercial banks quoted the shilling at 2,702/2,707, a touch stronger than Friday’s close of 2,705/2,710.

“We expect healthy inflows from exporters of commodities like coffee, tea and others as we move towards close of the year,” said David Bagambe, a trader at Diamond Trust Bank.

“On the other hand, demand from importers should gradually reduce going forward... the shilling will trade stable or gradually strengthen).”

Uganda is Africa’s biggest exporter of coffee and also ships a range of other commodities including tobacco, cocoa and fish. The local currency is down 6.6 percent against the greenback so far this year.

Bagambe said the market also expects a surge of inflows from remittances by Ugandans working abroad as they return for year-end festivities or send money to relatives.

Another trader at a leading commercial bank said this week’s Treasury bond auction would also yield support for the shilling.

The central bank or Bank of Uganda is expected to sell a total of 180 billion shillings ($66.69 million) worth of five and ten-year bonds, that are likely to attract dollar inflows from offshore investors, the trader said.

