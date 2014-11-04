Ugandan shilling strengthens on dollar inflows from charities

KAMPALA, Nov 4 (Reuters) - The Ugandan shilling firmed on Tuesday, buoyed by slackening dollar demand and inflows of hard currency from non-governmental organisations and traders said the local currency could be strengthened further by a Treasury auction.

At 0910 GMT commercial banks quoted the shilling at 2,692/2,702, stronger than Monday’s close of 2,700/2,710.

“Demand is very limited in the market and it’s fuelling the shilling’s recovery,” said Faisal Bukenya, head of market making at Barclays Bank.

“Some inflows also have been coming in from NGOs (non-governmental organisations).”

The local currency is down 6.4 percent against the greenback so far this year and traders say the strong importer demand that put the shilling under huge pressure late last month is starting to ebb, boosting confidence in the shilling.

Remittances from Ugandans working abroad that typically come in November and early December before the holiday season are also seen giving extra support to the shilling, traders said.

Ahmed Kalule, trader at Bank of Africa, said he expected the local currency to firm up on the back of a drop in liquidity levels as some players use their shillings to purchase government debt, rather than dollars.

The central bank is due to sell 5- and 10-year Treasury bonds worth a combined 180 billion shillings ($66.91 million) on Wednesday.

