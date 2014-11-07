FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Importer dollar demand puts pressure on Ugandan shilling
November 7, 2014 / 10:21 AM / 3 years ago

Importer dollar demand puts pressure on Ugandan shilling

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

KAMPALA, Nov 7 (Reuters) - The Ugandan shilling weakened on Friday, weighed down by higher demand for dollars by firms in the energy and telecoms sectors.

At 0844 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 2,700/2,710 weaker than Monday’s close of 2,695/2,705. The local currency is down 6.8 percent against the greenback in the year to date.

“There’s pressure on the shilling and it’s mainly coming from demand by firms from telecoms and energy,” said Faisal Bukenya, head of market making at Barclays Bank.

Bukenya said there was good liquidity in the money markets. Improved liquidity usually puts pressure on the shilling as it makes it slightly cheaper for banks to fund long dollar positions.

The central bank offered a 7-day repurchase agreement (repo) to minimise the liquidity.

Traders say the local currency is likely to trade in a range of 2,690-2,720 in the coming days with a bias for weakening.

“The global sentiment favours the dollar plus there’s a lack of portfolio flows... the shilling should weaken overall,” said Benon Okwenje, trader at Stanbic Bank.

Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; Editing by Tom Heneghan

