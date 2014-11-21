FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ugandan shilling weakens due to interbank dollar demand
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 21, 2014 / 12:41 PM / 3 years ago

Ugandan shilling weakens due to interbank dollar demand

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

By Elias Biryabarema
    KAMPALA, Nov 21 (Reuters) - The Ugandan shilling 
weakened on Friday due to dollar demand from commercial banks as
a global rally of the greenback and anticipated corporate demand
undermined confidence in the local currency. 
    At 1144 GMT commercial banks quoted the shilling at
2,750/2,760, weaker than Thursday's close of 2,740/2,750.
    "The global strengthening of the dollar is driving sentiment
locally," said Ahmed Kalule, trader at Bank of Africa. 
    "We're seeing banks exerting strong demand ...they don't
want to be caught short since the global trend suggests new
highs for the dollar." 
    Traders also say over the next several days they are
anticipating some demand from foreign-owned firms listed locally
 who will be buying dollars in preparation for paying of
dividends abroad.
    The shilling is 8.3 percent down against the dollar so far
this year.
    "The shilling will keep a bearish tone overall but losses
will be marginal. Some of the demand pressure will be absorbed
as remittances from foreign workers start to hit the market,"
said a trader at a leading commercial bank.
    Ugandans working abroad typically send money to relatives
back home around November-December to spend on year-end
festivities. 
    Traders say although the central bank has been reluctant to
directly sell greenbacks to prop up the shilling it has been
aggressively sterilising excess liquidity, which they say should
also help limit any pressures on the local currency. 
      
   UGX Spot Rate.................... 
   Ugandan Shilling Money Guide.... 
   Calculated Cross Rates.......... 
   Deposits..................... 
   Deposits & Forwards............. 
   Uganda Equities Guide....... 
   Uganda All Share Index........ 
   Shilling background ..... 
   Ugandan Debt Guide............ 
   All Uganda Bonds............. 
   Uganda T-Bills.............. 
   Uganda Benchmark............. 
   Central Bank ................ 
   Ugandan Contributor Index.... 
   Uganda Coffee Prices....... 

 (Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; Editing by Toby Chopra)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.