Ugandan shilling weakens as importers, central bank buy dollars

KAMPALA, Nov 26 (Reuters) - The Ugandan shilling weakened on Wednesday on dollar demand from importers and routine central bank hard currency purchases, while inflows from offshore investors were scant.

At 1132 GMT commercial banks quoted the shilling at 2,763/2,773, weaker than Tuesday’s close of 2,745/2,755.

The central bank typically buys about five million dollars daily to build its foreign reserves, traders said.

“There’s panic buying by importers and persistent central bank demand at a time when the market is low on (dollar) inflows,” said David Bagambe, a trader at Diamond Trust Bank.

“Offshore investors who normally boost our dollars supplies have not been buying our debt lately.”

Uganda’s central bank sold Treasury bills worth a total of 160 billion shillings ($1.78 billion).

Foreign investors buying Ugandan debt have to convert their hard currency for shillings to pay for their successful bids.

Some commercial banks looking to cover short dollar positions were also exerting demand, said Faisal Bukenya, head of market making at Barclays Bank.

Bukenya forecast the shilling was likely maintain a bearish bias in the coming days but would trade below the psychological level of 2,800 for the remaining part of the year.

The local currency has weakened steadily over the past few weeks largely on the back of importer demand for dollars.

The global strength of the greenback has also weakened the shilling, which has so far this year lost 8.8 percent of its value against the greenback.

Uganda Coffee Prices....... (1 US dollar = 90.0000 Kenyan shilling) (Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; Editing by James Macharia)