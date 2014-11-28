FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ugandan shilling stable, seen weaker on dollar buying
Sections
Featured
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
November 28, 2014 / 10:42 AM / 3 years ago

Ugandan shilling stable, seen weaker on dollar buying

Elias Biryabarema

2 Min Read

KAMPALA, Nov 28 (Reuters) - The Ugandan shilling was flat on Friday but was expected to weaken next week on the back of anticipated dollar demand by companies and low hard currency inflows.

At 0919 GMT commercial banks quoted the shilling at 2,775/2,785, unchanged from Friday’s close.

“I think there’s still outstanding demand pressure from corporates,” said Benon Okwenje, trader at Stanbic Bank.

He didn’t mention specific sectors but much of the appetite for the U.S. dollar that pressured the local currency this week came from importers and commercial banks. The local currency is now 9.2 percent weaker against the greenback so far this year.

Some traders said the shilling will likely trade below the 2,800-level to the dollar for the rest of the year.

Traders said the local currency has weakened steadily over the past few weeks largely on the back of importer demand for dollars, and the global strength of the greenback.

The central bank of Uganda has mopped up excess money market liquidity in recent days, making it relatively costlier to hold onto long dollar positions and helps strengthen the shilling, but traders said it may have to sell dollars to prop up the shilling next week if the expected dollar demand comes through.

UGX Spot Rate.....

Ugandan Shilling Money Guide....

Calculated Cross Rates..........

Deposits.....................

Deposits & Forwards.............

Uganda Equities Guide.......

Uganda All Share Index........

Shilling background .....

Ugandan Debt Guide............

All Uganda Bonds.............

Uganda T-Bills..............

Uganda Benchmark.............

Central Bank ................

Ugandan Contributor Index....

Uganda Coffee Prices.......

Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; Editing by James Macharia

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.