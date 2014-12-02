FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ugandan shilling extends gains on liquidity mop-up
December 2, 2014 / 10:07 AM / 3 years ago

Ugandan shilling extends gains on liquidity mop-up

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

KAMPALA, Dec 2 (Reuters) - The Ugandan shilling extended gains for a second straight day on Tuesday, buoyed by a liquidity mop-up by the central bank and dwindling dollar demand from companies.

At 0916 GMT commercial banks quoted the shilling at 2,753/2,763, stronger than Monday’s close of 2,765/2,775.

Some traders said commercial banks were also unwinding their long dollar positions due to the low demand for the greenback, helping fuel a bullish tone for the local currency.

Sage Muganza, trader at Centenary Bank, said the shilling’s strength was mainly coming from the action by central bank on Monday to mop-up 392 billion shillings ($142.03 million) in the money market through a repurchase agreement.

Mop-ups of excess liquidity make it costlier for banks to hold large greenback positions.

“Considering there’s an auction this week which will take out more shillings I see more gains going forward,” he said.

The central bank is due to auction re-opened 2- and 15-year fixed coupon Treasury bonds worth a total 180 billion shillings.

The shilling is 8.4 percent weaker against the dollar so far this year, driven lower largely by demand for dollars from importers and foreign-owned companies paying dividends abroad.

Uganda Coffee Prices....... (1 US dollar = 2,760.0000 Ugandan shilling) (Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; Editing by James Macharia)

