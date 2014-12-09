FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Low corporate demand for dollars seen boosting Ugandan shilling
December 9, 2014 / 10:12 AM / 3 years ago

Low corporate demand for dollars seen boosting Ugandan shilling

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

KAMPALA, Dec 9 (Reuters) - The Ugandan shilling was
stable on Tuesday, with traders expecting it to firm in the
coming days because of falling demand for dollars by importing
companies. 
    At 0843 GMT commercial banks quoted the shilling at
2,760/2,770, unchanged from Monday's close.
    "There's potential for more gains on the back of dwindling
corporate demand," said David Bagambe, a trader at Diamond Trust
Bank. 
    He said that business activity was starting to slow at most
companies ahead of the festive season. 
    Traders said the market is also receiving healthy inflows
from non-governmental organisations (NGOs) doing conversions to
pay December salaries and meet other outstanding operational
expenses for the year. 
    The local currency is 8.7 percent weaker against the dollar
so far this year. 
    
($1 = 2,755.0000 Ugandan shillings)

 (Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; Editing by David Goodman)

