FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ugandan shilling weakens as banks buy dollars
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 16, 2014 / 12:31 PM / 3 years ago

Ugandan shilling weakens as banks buy dollars

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

KAMPALA, Dec 16 (Reuters) - The Ugandan shilling 
weakened for a second straight day on Tuesday as commercial
banks bought dollars and traders expected the local currency to
lose further ground unless the central bank intervened. 
    At 1025 GMT commercial banks quoted the shilling at
2,780/2,790, weaker than Monday's close of 2,768/2,778.
    "Most commercial banks are short after yesterday's strong
energy sector demand (for dollars)," said Robert Mpuuga, trader
at Housing Finance Bank.
    "They (banks) are now covering those positions."
    The shilling fell on Monday on dollar demand from energy and
telecoms companies, although hard currency inflows from
charities slowed the currency's decline.
    Mpuuga said the shilling would likely weaken to touch 2,800
this week if the central bank does not mop-up excess liquidity.
    By absorbing excess liquidity, the bank makes it relatively
more expensive to hold long dollar positions, which lends
support to the shilling.    
    On Monday, the central bank or Bank of Uganda drained a
total of 360 billion shillings ($129.64 million) from the money
market via a seven-day repo. Mpuuga said the action had helped
slow down the pace of the shilling's depreciation.
    The shilling is 9.3 percent weaker against the greenback so
far this year, undermined by importer demand for dollars.
    A trader at a leading commercial bank said the shilling
typically draws support from money sent home by Ugandans living
abroad -- or remittances.
    "This time these inflows are not coming in at levels that we
anticipated... it explains this pressure on the shilling."
     
UGX Spot Rate..... 
Ugandan Shilling Money Guide.... 
Calculated Cross Rates.......... 
Deposits..................... 
Deposits & Forwards............. 
Uganda Equities Guide....... 
Uganda All Share Index........ 
Shilling background ..... 
Ugandan Debt Guide............ 
All Uganda Bonds............. 
Uganda T-Bills.............. 
Uganda Benchmark............. 
Central Bank ................ 
Ugandan Contributor Index.... 
Uganda Coffee Prices....... 

($1 = 2,777.0000 Ugandan shillings)

 (Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; Editing by James Macharia)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.