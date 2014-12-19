FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ugandan shilling firms as banks unwind long dollar positions
December 19, 2014 / 12:51 PM / 3 years ago

Ugandan shilling firms as banks unwind long dollar positions

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

KAMPALA, Dec 19 (Reuters) - The Ugandan shilling 
clawed back some of its recent losses on Friday after some
commercial banks unwound long dollar positions and companies
converted hard currency to pay taxes.
    At 1108 GMT commercial banks quoted the shilling at
2,765/2,775, stronger than Thursday's close of 2,775/2,785.
    "Some banks are cutting back their long dollar positions,"
said Isaac Iga, chief dealer at Orient Bank.
    Companies were also selling dollars to pay taxes, he said.
    The shilling weakened sharply this week, prompting the
central bank to sell an undisclosed amount of greenbacks on
Wednesday to meet demand for dollars. 
    Iga said the local currency, which is down 8.8 percent
against the greenback so far this year, is still vulnerable to
weakening on the back of anticipated dollar demand.
    A trader from a leading commercial bank said a Treasury bill
auction due next week was likely draw in some inflows. The
central bank or Bank of Uganda will be selling a total of 165
billion shillings ($59.61 million) worth of Treasury bills.
   
($1 = 2,768.0000 Ugandan shillings)

 (Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; Editing by James Macharia)

