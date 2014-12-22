FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ugandan shilling firms on liquidity mop up, low dollar demand
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 22, 2014 / 1:56 PM / 3 years ago

Ugandan shilling firms on liquidity mop up, low dollar demand

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KAMPALA, Dec 22 (Reuters) - The Ugandan shilling strengthened on Monday due to dwindling dollar demand and a central bank mop-up of excess liquidity, traders said.

At market close at 1300GMT commercial banks quoted the shilling at 2,760/2,770, a touch stronger than Friday’s close of 2,765/2,775.

“Because business activity is slowing, demand for the greenback is scarce,” said Faisal Bukenya, head of market making at Barclays Bank.

“The shilling also benefited from BoU (Bank of Uganda)’s repo.”

On Wednesday BoU removed a total of 339 billion shillings ($122.92 million) worth of excess liquidity from the market via a seven day repo.

Removing excess local currency liquidity makes it relatively more expensive to hold longer dollar positions.

The shilling is now 8.7 percent weaker against the greenback so far this year. ($1 = 2,758.0000 Ugandan shillings) (Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; editing by Drazen Jorgic/Jeremy Gaunt)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.