FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ugandan shilling weaker on year-end short-covering
Sections
Featured
St. Louis protest turns violent
st. louis
St. Louis protest turns violent
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
Markets
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 31, 2014 / 12:02 PM / 3 years ago

Ugandan shilling weaker on year-end short-covering

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

By Elias Biryabarema
    KAMPALA, Dec 31 (Reuters) - The Ugandan shilling was
weaker for a third consecutive day on Wednesday, sapped by
appetite from commercial banks looking to cover short positions
as they close the year. 
    At 0942 GMT commercial banks quoted the shilling at
2,770/2,780, weaker than Tuesday's close of 2,763/2,773.
    "Right now, whoever is short is exerting demand because
everyone is balancing their positions before closing the year,"
said Faisal Bukenya, head of market making at Barclays Bank. 
    The currency is down 9 percent against the greenback this
year, with most losses made in the seconnd half of 2014.
    Traders said it is likely to trade in a stable range after
the Bank of Uganda left its benchmark interest rate unchanged at
11 percent in December, partly citing a weak currency. 
    
UGX Spot Rate..... 
Ugandan Shilling Money Guide.... 
Calculated Cross Rates.......... 
Deposits..................... 
Deposits & Forwards............. 
Uganda Equities Guide....... 
Uganda All Share Index........ 
Shilling background ..... 
Ugandan Debt Guide............ 
All Uganda Bonds............. 
Uganda T-Bills.............. 
Uganda Benchmark............. 
Central Bank ................ 
Ugandan Contributor Index.... 
Uganda Coffee Prices....... 

 (Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; Editing by Edith Honan and
Catherine Evans)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.