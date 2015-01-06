Ugandan shilling slips as banks anticipate dollar demand

KAMPALA, Jan 6 (Reuters) - The Ugandan shilling lost ground on Tuesday, dropping as much as 0.7 percent as commercial banks bought dollars in anticipation of post-holiday demand from importers.

At 0823 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 2,810/2,820, weaker than Monday’s close of 2,795/2,805.

“Banks are taking up huge positions... they expect a jump in demand from corporate (companies) as they come back from holidays,” said Faisal Bukenya, head of market making at Barclays Bank.

The local currency started the year on a weaker footing, extending the losses from the second half of 2014. The shilling ended last year 9 percent weaker against the dollar.

Traders said the shilling is also being weighed down by the strength of the greenback and scanty inflows after the central bank cancelled a scheduled Treasury bond auction on Dec. 31.

Offshore investors in local debt are an important source of hard currency for the east African nation.

One trader with a leading commercial bank said there was potential for the central bank to sell dollars and limit the shilling’s losses to prevent inflationary pressure.

