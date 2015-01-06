FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ugandan shilling slips as banks anticipate dollar demand
January 6, 2015 / 10:02 AM / 3 years ago

Ugandan shilling slips as banks anticipate dollar demand

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

KAMPALA, Jan 6 (Reuters) - The Ugandan shilling lost ground on Tuesday, dropping as much as 0.7 percent as commercial banks bought dollars in anticipation of post-holiday demand from importers.

At 0823 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 2,810/2,820, weaker than Monday’s close of 2,795/2,805.

“Banks are taking up huge positions... they expect a jump in demand from corporate (companies) as they come back from holidays,” said Faisal Bukenya, head of market making at Barclays Bank.

The local currency started the year on a weaker footing, extending the losses from the second half of 2014. The shilling ended last year 9 percent weaker against the dollar.

Traders said the shilling is also being weighed down by the strength of the greenback and scanty inflows after the central bank cancelled a scheduled Treasury bond auction on Dec. 31.

Offshore investors in local debt are an important source of hard currency for the east African nation.

One trader with a leading commercial bank said there was potential for the central bank to sell dollars and limit the shilling’s losses to prevent inflationary pressure.

UGX Spot Rate..... Ugandan Shilling Money Guide.... Calculated Cross Rates.......... Deposits..................... Deposits & Forwards............. Uganda Equities Guide....... Uganda All Share Index........ Shilling background ..... Ugandan Debt Guide............ All Uganda Bonds............. Uganda T-Bills.............. Uganda Benchmark............. Central Bank ................ Ugandan Contributor Index.... Uganda Coffee Prices....... (Reporting by Elias Biryabarema, editing by Louise Heavens)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
