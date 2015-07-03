Ugandan shilling weaker as banks buy dollars, seen vulnerable

KAMPALA, July 3 (Reuters) - The Ugandan shilling was weaker on Friday, undermined by dollar buying from banks and was seen vulnerable after the central bank governor said the local currency's depreciation was "unavoidable." At 0733 GMT commercial banks quoted the shilling at 3,350/3,360, weaker than Thursday's close of 3,320/3,330. "Some interbank players have been exerting (dollar) demand to cover short positions," said Faisal Bukenya, head of market making at Barclays Bank. The shilling is 17.6 percent weaker against the greenback so far this year, weakened by strong corporate dollar demand, soaring public spending and a widening current account deficit. Uganda's central bank governor said on Thursday it was not sustainable to continue supporting the local currency and maintain it at a level not reflective of its market value and that depreciation was "unavoidable" because of weak exports. "The comments might undermine the shilling's outlook ... we'll probably see more losses in the days ahead," Bukenya said. Early this year, the central bank repeatedly sold dollars as the shilling posted sharp losses but in recent weeks it has appeared reluctant to intervene, letting the shilling depreciate steeply over several days before coming in. Ahmed Kalule, a trader at Bank of Africa, said the shilling's depreciation was also driven by the weakening of the Kenyan shilling currency. Kenya is Uganda's largest trading partner and the shilling often tracks developments on the Kenyan currency, which has lost ground to the dollar in the face of reduced tourism earnings and a widening current account deficit. UGX Spot Rate..... Ugandan Shilling Money Guide.... Calculated Cross Rates.......... Deposits..................... Deposits & Forwards............. Uganda Equities Guide....... Uganda All Share Index........ Shilling background ..... Ugandan Debt Guide............ All Uganda Bonds............. Uganda T-Bills.............. Uganda Benchmark............. Central Bank ................ Ugandan Contributor Index.... Uganda Coffee Prices....... (Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; Editing by James Macharia)