FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Uganda says economy to grow 6 pct in 2013/2014 fiscal year
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
April 2, 2014 / 9:52 AM / 3 years ago

Uganda says economy to grow 6 pct in 2013/2014 fiscal year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KAMPALA, April 2 (Reuters) - Strong growth in public sector investments will help Ugandan economy grow 6 percent in the 2013/2014 fiscal year compared with a revised 5.8 percent in the previous fiscal year, the central bank said on Wednesday.

Uganda also said it expected the economy to expand by 6.5 percent in the 2014/2015 fiscal year. The country has said it could live without aid that Western donors suspended or diverted in protest at an anti-gay bill that became law in February.

The Bank of Uganda’s Governor Emmanuel Tumusiime-Mutebile told a news conference that there were however some “downside risks to economic growth in the current fiscal year related to the weakness in credit growth and net exports.” (Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; writing by Drazen Jorgic; Editing by James Macharia)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.