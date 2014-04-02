Uganda says economy to grow 6 pct in 2013/2014 fiscal year

KAMPALA, April 2 (Reuters) - Strong growth in public sector investments will help Ugandan economy grow 6 percent in the 2013/2014 fiscal year compared with a revised 5.8 percent in the previous fiscal year, the central bank said on Wednesday.

Uganda also said it expected the economy to expand by 6.5 percent in the 2014/2015 fiscal year. The country has said it could live without aid that Western donors suspended or diverted in protest at an anti-gay bill that became law in February.

The Bank of Uganda’s Governor Emmanuel Tumusiime-Mutebile told a news conference that there were however some “downside risks to economic growth in the current fiscal year related to the weakness in credit growth and net exports.” (Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; writing by Drazen Jorgic; Editing by James Macharia)