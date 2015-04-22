FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Uganda's economy expands 3.4 pct in Q2 of 2014/15 fiscal year
April 22, 2015 / 1:55 PM / 2 years ago

Uganda's economy expands 3.4 pct in Q2 of 2014/15 fiscal year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KAMPALA, April 22 (Reuters) - Uganda’s economy grew 4 percent in the second quarter of the 2014/15 (July-June) fiscal year, from 2.3 percent in the previous year due to an expanding agriculture sector, the statistics body said.

The value added services in the agriculture sector contributed the most to the economic growth, expanding by 9.1 percent in the three months to end-December compared with 0.2 percent in the same quarter of the previous year, the Uganda bureau of statistics said in a statement released on Tuesday.

“The main contributors to this were food crops, livestock and fishing activities,” the statistics agency said.

The government projects 5.3 percent growth for the 2014/15 fiscal year from 4.5 percent in the previous year, buoyed by infrastructure investments. (Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; Editing by James Macharia)

